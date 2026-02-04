From AC classrooms to lifts, Kerala plans major overhaul of general education

Education officers will carry out regular school visits and submit reports directly to the Director, who will brief the minister every month (Representative image/ Pexels)

From air-conditioned classrooms and lifts in multi-storey school buildings to quicker file clearances in government offices, the Kerala government is preparing a wide-ranging overhaul of the General education system.

At a high-level meeting chaired by the General Education Minister here on Tuesday, officials were directed to take a series of steps aimed at improving both school infrastructure and day-to-day administration, an official release said.

The reforms place strong emphasis on speed and accountability within the education department.

Long-pending files will be cleared on priority, and a special action plan will be rolled out to ensure new files are processed on time.