Follow Us:
Saturday, October 06, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad polls

ABVP won the election after nine years, comprehensively defeating the SFI panel. ABVP made such a clean sweep last in 2009 elections.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad | Published: October 7, 2018 3:45:22 am
Top News

ABVP panel made a clean sweep in the University of Hyderabad student union polls, winning all nine posts on Saturday. ABVP won the election after nine years, comprehensively defeating the SFI panel. ABVP made such a clean sweep last in 2009 elections.

Aarti Nagpal of ABVP won as president; Amit Kumar won as vice-president; Dhiraj Sangoji was general secretary; Praveen Kumar elected joint secretary; Arvind Kumar won as cultural secretary and Nikhil Raj as sports secretary.

The ABVP also won three posts in UoH’s Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH).

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement