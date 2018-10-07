ABVP sweeps University of Hyderabad polls

ABVP panel made a clean sweep in the University of Hyderabad student union polls, winning all nine posts on Saturday. ABVP won the election after nine years, comprehensively defeating the SFI panel. ABVP made such a clean sweep last in 2009 elections.

Aarti Nagpal of ABVP won as president; Amit Kumar won as vice-president; Dhiraj Sangoji was general secretary; Praveen Kumar elected joint secretary; Arvind Kumar won as cultural secretary and Nikhil Raj as sports secretary.

The ABVP also won three posts in UoH’s Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (CASH).

