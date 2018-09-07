ABVP spells out Delhi University poll agenda

Releasing their manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union polls on September 12, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Thursday used acronyms to describe their agenda. They listed their promises using the organisation’s acronym: A — academics, sports and co-curricular reforms; B — Bharat first; V — vision for worldclass infrastructure; and P — pledge for women’s safety, security and gender sensitisation.

To fulfill their first demand, the ABVP came with three P’s — pravesh or a student-friendly admission process; pariksha, to demand flexible entrance and semester exam dates; and parinam, to demand timely declaration of results and fight against evaluation boycott. Under ‘Bharat first’, the ABVP wants the DU administration to introduce lectures to promote “love for the nation”.

