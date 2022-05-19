ABVP meets Health Minister to request postponement of NEET PG 2022 exam

The delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the Health Minister of India, Mansukh Mandaviya, to once again request him to postpone the exam date for NEET PG 2022. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2022.

“In a meeting with the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and the officials of the Health Department, a meaningful discussion on 6 important points to extend the exam date was held. After this extensive discussion, a direction to the discussion is expected to give relief to the candidates,” an official press release from ABVP read.

In addition to requesting postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam, the delegation has also demanded permission to fill the form by reopening the link for a day for the students whose allotted seats were cancelled.

This meeting between ABVP and the Health Minister took place a few days after the Supreme Court a petition seeking postponement of the 2022 NEET-Post Graduate examinations, saying any change to the May 21 date “will create chaos and uncertainty and deficiency of doctors in hospitals”.

The bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam will lead to chaos in the country which will negatively affect the patient care and lead to shortage of resident doctors across the nation. “The academic schedule has already been delayed by over four months… Any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors. Only two sets of doctors are there this year. The request cannot be granted.”