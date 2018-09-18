ABVP, Left trade charges over midnight violence at JNU, 5 FIRs filed

JNUSU president Balaji interacts with students at Mandvi hostel on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) JNUSU president Balaji interacts with students at Mandvi hostel on Monday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The ABVP Monday claimed six of its activists were assaulted by Left students in JNU and had to be hospitalised, while president-elect N Sai Balaji and several JNU teachers blamed ABVP and its associates for “violence and abuse”. The alleged violence took place late Sunday night.

Balaji said he got a call that AISA activist Pawan Meena was being beaten up at Sutlej hostel. “The mob also attacked Abhinay (Sinha), a former JNU student, at Jhelum hostel… Fearing for my safety, some students asked me to sit inside the PCR vehicle. But the mob stopped it and got an ABVP student to sit beside me… I was assaulted inside the PCR van by ABVP students,” he alleged.

Sinha said, “I went out after hearing commotion… There, ABVP leaders recognised me and beat me unconscious”.

Teachers who reached the police station Monday said they were abused and threatened by “local goons”. Professor Ira Bhaskar said, “I saw a person point to Balaji and say ‘isse yahin maar denge’.” Assistant Professor Rohit said he was threatened.

In a statement, the JNU Teachers’ Association said the administration was “standing by as a mute spectator”.

ABVP claimed six of its activists were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre. “Sujal Yadav was beaten up in his own room around 2:45 am at Jhelum hostel… When Rajeshwar Kant Dubey and Mukul Khatri tried to save Sujal, they were attacked with stones and rods,” said ABVP JNU president Vijay Kumar, blaming the Left for the violence.

Police have so far registered five FIRs on the poll violence. Two FIRs are pertaining to two female complainants who alleged molestation, while the remaining deal with incidents of assault on September 15 and 17. “A sixth complainant approached us today and that will be converted to an FIR tomorrow,” said DCP (southwest) Devender Arya.

