ABVP sweeps DUSU polls with 3 of top 4 posts, Secretary from NSUI

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won on three of the top four posts of the central panel of DUSU on Friday, while its arch-rival NSUI was able to bag only one seat. ABVP has won on President, Vice President and Joint Secretary seats while NSUI bagged Secretary post as per the results for the DUSU polls declared today.

Ashwit Dahiya of the RSS-affiliated ABVP defeated National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s Chetna Tyagi for the top post by a margin of over 19,000 votes, reported PTI. The posts of vice president and joint secretary were won by ABVP’s Pradeep Tanwar and Shivangi Kharwal by a margin of 8,574 and 2,914 votes respectively.

NSUI bagged the secretary’s post with its candidate Ashish Lamba defeating ABVP’s Yogi Rathee by a margin of 2,053 votes, the news agency reported.

The counting for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls was supposed to start at 8.30 am but began after almost a two-hour delay as the candidates turned up late, an official said.

The voter turnout in DUSU polls on Thursday was recorded at 39.90 per cent, over four notches down from the last year. The results will be declared on Friday.

Last year, the election saw a 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

The polling for four positions of the DUSU ended amid allegations of EVM malfunctioning. Sixteen candidates, including 4 women, were in the fray and 52 polling centres were set up.

Over 1.3 lakh students were eligible to cast their vote. As many as 144 EVMs were used for students’ union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.

-With PTI inputs