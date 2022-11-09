scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

ABVP holds protest over irregularities in DU law faculty’s semester result

Students have claimed that they got zero marks or were marked absent in the recently held exam. The ABVP said that 400 students have been declared as failed.

The varsity said it had formed a committee to review the allegations of discrepancies in the LLB semester examination results

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday staged a protest outside the dean’s office of the Delhi University Law Faculty against alleged irregularities in the semester result.

“The results should be rectified and the administration should tell us the status of progress in the high-level committee formed to investigate the discrepancies,” ABVP member Ambuj said.

The varsity administration could not be reached for a response.

Last month, the Delhi University’s Faculty of Law said it had formed a committee to review the allegations of discrepancies in the LLB semester examination results.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:03:38 pm
