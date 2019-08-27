Ahead of the university council elections scheduled for September 6, the ABVP, INSO and HPSU launched a common manifesto on Monday.

The three parties have formed an alliance for the university election. To secure the Heritage Status for Panjab University emerged as the primary agenda of the alliance, as mentioned in the manifesto.

ABVP campus head Kuldeep Panghal said, “Getting the Central Status for the university will be good as well, but there is long struggle ahead of it obtaining that status. However, obtaining the Heritage Status for the university will be more realistic for the short term, in the view of the financial crunch that the university faces.”

Another pressing agenda mentioned in the manifesto was to address the transportation and parking issues on the campus.

The manifesto said that the parties will demand free of cost transportation on the campus. Although, no solution for the parking issue was mentioned.

Kuldeep said, “We will suggest new parking spots to the university authorities. Till now, the authorities are of the stand that no space is available new parking area on the campus.”

According to the manifesto, the parties will also focus on organising employment fairs, annual audit of the PUCSC accounts, ensure availability of medical facility on the campus, installment of sanitary napkin vending machines in female washrooms, provision for research scholars’ hostel accomodation for upto six years and scholarship for non-JRF students.