ABV-IIITM MBA admission begins; check eligibility, education qualifications, application procedure

ABV-IIITM MBA admission 2019: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee-Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management (ABV-IIITM), Gwalior has invited applications for admissions to MBA programmes for the academic year 2019-21. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website iiitm.ac.in. The last day to receive application form is February 4, 2019.

The programmes will be offered on MBA and MBA-Business Analytics.

Eligibility:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess valid CAT/MAT/CMAT/GMAT score and first class or equivalent in any branch of engineering or technology or Masters degree in Computer Application or degree in other subjects. The reserve category candidates will get a 5 per cent relaxation in marks.

Selection procedure:

The selection process will be held in the following places: Delhi, Gwalior, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Application fees:

The general or OBC category candidates have to pay an application fees of Rs 1000 while Rs 250 for reserve category candidates belong to SC/ ST/ PH/ Female candidates.

How to apply:

The candidates have to download the application form available at the official website, iiitm.ac.in, and have to send the duly filled application form to “The Joint Registrar (A&A), ABV-IIITM, Morena Link Road, Gwalior- 474015.”

The last date to receive application form is February 4, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of application process: January 9, 2019

Last date to apply online: February 4, 2019.