Nearly 98% of JEE Advanced candidates allotted exam city from top 3 preferences: IIT-Delhi

IIT JEE Advanced 2020: As many as 97.94 per cent of candidates who have registered and paid the fee for IIT JEE Advanced 2020 have been allocated examination cities, which fall under the top three choices they had made during the registration, claims the exam conducting institute IIT-Delhi. The rest of 2.06 per cent has also been allocated exam cities from eight choices made by them during registration.

This year, a total of 1,60,831 candidates had registered for the exam. This is a three-year low. About 2.5 lakh candidates were eligible to apply for the IIT entrance test. The number of candidates who have paid their fee falls even further to 1,55,511, as informed by the IIT-Delhi.

Over 62 per cent of the candidates who have not paid their fee has also been allocated exam cities from their top three choices, claims the IIT. All registered PwD candidates have been allocated exam centre their first choice of preference, irrespective of their fee payment status, claims IIT.

“The shortage of nodes in some regions resulted in the allocation of examination cities beyond top three choices and that too only for a small fraction of the candidates, ” the IIT said in an official statement. “The examination cities to the candidates have been finally allocated completely randomly, based on an advanced algorithm, to achieve the most efficient distribution. The algorithm also takes note of the fact that these are challenging times because of COVID-19 and physical distancing needs to be maintained at each center to ensure their safety,” it added.

To facilitate travel for these candidates, IIT alumni have offered a platform called Eduride. It is a dedicated portal to arrange transportation facilities for students in need. Students and volunteers who can offer help by offering driving or a vehicle or funds can do so at eduride.in.

Despite the dip in the number of candidates, the number of exam centers has been increased from 600 last year to 1000. The number of exam cities has also been increased from 164 to 222, as per the IIT-Delhi.

