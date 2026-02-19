About 13,000 teaching posts vacant in J&K, no schools upgrade since 2024: Sakeena Itoo

Itoo said all promotional vacancies are being filled through Divisional Level Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) in accordance with rules.

A total of 12,977 teaching posts are vacant across Jammu and Kashmir, and the School Education Department has not upgraded any school since 2024, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said on Thursday. In her written reply to a starred question by BJP MLA Shri Shakti Raj Parihar in the Legislative Assembly here, the minister said 7,985 teacher posts are vacant in the Jammu division and 4,992 in the Kashmir division.

According to the district-wise data, Rajouri (1,416), Kathua (1,332), Jammu (1,234), and Poonch (946) are among the districts with the highest vacancies in the Jammu division, while Anantnag (1,016), Budgam (797), Pulwama (764) and Kupwara (621) top the list in the Kashmir division.