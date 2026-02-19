About 13,000 teaching posts vacant in J&K, no schools upgrade since 2024: Sakeena Itoo

Regarding promotional vacancies of Masters, Itoo said 1,722 posts are vacant in the Kashmir division and 224 in the Jammu division.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 06:04 PM IST
Itoo said all promotional vacancies are being filled through Divisional Level Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) in accordance with rules.
A total of 12,977 teaching posts are vacant across Jammu and Kashmir, and the School Education Department has not upgraded any school since 2024, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said on Thursday. In her written reply to a starred question by BJP MLA Shri Shakti Raj Parihar in the Legislative Assembly here, the minister said 7,985 teacher posts are vacant in the Jammu division and 4,992 in the Kashmir division.

According to the district-wise data, Rajouri (1,416), Kathua (1,332), Jammu (1,234), and Poonch (946) are among the districts with the highest vacancies in the Jammu division, while Anantnag (1,016), Budgam (797), Pulwama (764) and Kupwara (621) top the list in the Kashmir division.

Regarding promotional vacancies of Masters, Itoo said 1,722 posts are vacant in the Kashmir division and 224 in the Jammu division.

Itoo said all promotional vacancies are being filled through Divisional Level Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) in accordance with rules.

In response to another query, the minister said that no middle, high or higher secondary school has been upgraded since November 2024.

“There is no immediate proposal under consideration for upgradation of schools to the next level, particularly in hilly and remote areas of Doda district,” Itoo said.

She added that upgradation requires the development of infrastructure and creation of teaching and non-teaching posts, which involves financial implications and requires concurrence from the Finance Department.

However, whenever such a proposal is mooted, feasible schools in Doda district would be considered strictly in accordance with feasibility reports, existing norms and requirements, the minister said.

 

