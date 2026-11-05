‘Abolish NEET’: CM Vijay reiterates Tamil Nadu government’s firm stand against medical entrance exam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday reiterated the state government’s opposition to NEET and other such entrance examinations for admission to higher education courses.

Nandan Nilekani, chairman of the task force on examination reforms, called on CM Vijay at the Secretariat for a meeting, which was attended by IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Union Education Secretary Anita Karwal and EkStep Foundation CEO Shankar Maruwada.

According to an official release, the state government recommended the complete abolition of NEET and similar examinations for admission to medical and other courses. In its place, the government told the High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) that Class 12 or intermediate marks should be the basis for admissions.