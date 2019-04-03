Toggle Menu
AAP govt moves HC on school fee hike order

In 2017, the Delhi government had passed an order saying that private schools could effect an interim fee hike till the time their accounts are audited.

Delhi High Court.

The Delhi government Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging its single judge order allowing private unaided schools in the city to go ahead with an interim fee hike to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on salaries of the teachers and other employees.

The appeal came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Rajendra Menon, who recused from hearing it and ordered that the same be listed before another bench.

Seeking stay on operation of the single judge order of March 15, which had permitted an interim fee hike by quashing a Delhi government April 2018 circular prohibiting private unaided schools functioning on government land from hiking tuition fee without approval from the DoE, the appeal said that the same was bad in law.

In 2017, the Delhi government had passed an order saying that private schools could effect an interim fee hike till the time their accounts are audited. However, it withdrew the order last year, with officials saying that several schools were hiking fee by up to 25% in an unjustified manner.

