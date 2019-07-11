AAP govt discriminating against MCD-run schools, alleges Manoj Tiwari

The BJP’s Delhi unit Wednesday accused the AAP government of discriminating against NDMC-run schools, alleging that it allocated only a miniscule part of the budget to them.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools. He also claimed that although the AAP government had earmarked Rs 4,696 crore for education in the 2018-19 budget, it could utilise only Rs 1,803 crore.

“Still, the remaining money wasn’t given to corporation-run schools. The reason is that the BJP rules the civic bodies,” Tiwari claimed. There was no reaction available from the Aam Aadmi Party immediately.