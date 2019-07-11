Toggle Menu
AAP govt discriminating against MCD-run schools, alleges Manoj Tiwarihttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/aap-govt-discriminating-against-mcd-run-schools-alleges-manoj-tiwari-5824976/

AAP govt discriminating against MCD-run schools, alleges Manoj Tiwari

Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools

AAP govt, MCD-run schools, MCD schools, Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi unit, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools. Representational Image/ File

The BJP’s Delhi unit Wednesday accused the AAP government of discriminating against NDMC-run schools, alleging that it allocated only a miniscule part of the budget to them.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that while the Kejriwal government set aside over 23 per cent of the funds allocated to education for 1,033 state-run schools, it gave only 1.4 per cent to 743 NDMC-run schools. He also claimed that although the AAP government had earmarked Rs 4,696 crore for education in the 2018-19 budget, it could utilise only Rs 1,803 crore.

“Still, the remaining money wasn’t given to corporation-run schools. The reason is that the BJP rules the civic bodies,” Tiwari claimed. There was no reaction available from the Aam Aadmi Party immediately.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Over 50,000 students take admissions in Delhi University after 3rd cut-off list
2 Over 13,000 educational institutions granted minority status: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
3 Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking stay on St Stephen’s College admission interviews