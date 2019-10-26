Aakash ANTHE results 2019: Date and time

Aakash ANTHE results 2019: Aakash Institute will release the results for the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE 2019) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the website- aakash.ac.in.

The answer keys of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) has been released at aakash.ac.in on Thursday, October 25, 2019.

A total of 3.27 lakh students appeared for the national scholarship exam held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 across India.

The Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) had conducted its scholarship exams that aim to offer up to 100 per cent scholarship and cash scholarship awards to students. The scholarship exam was conducted both in the online mode as well as offline at around 2,411 centres across the length and breadth of the country.

ANTHE result 2019: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aakash mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “View Details” given near “Check Your Anthe 2019 Result”

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit” tab

Step 5: Check your ANTHE results 2019 and take a print out, if needed.

All the top 50 students from Class, 8, 9 and 10 will be eligible for 100 per cent scholarship. Aakash Institute conducted the countrywide talent hunt exam in across 24 states/union territories.