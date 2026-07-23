AAI Recruitment 2026 notification released at aai.aero; check category-wise announced vacancies

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the detailed notification for the AAI recruitment 2026 drive on its official website. The application form for the AAI recruitment exam 2026 will be uploaded by the authority at its official website – aai.aero on August 8, 2026. The AAI recruitment drive will be conducted to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions in the civil aviation field. As per the official notification, the authority has announced a total of 389 vacancies for the roles of Manager and Junior Executive.
Interested candidates will be able to apply for the available vacancies by visiting the above-mentioned website and registering online before the deadline. The last date to apply for the AAI Recruitment Exam 2026 has been announced as September 7, 2026.
The authority has not issued confirmation on the date for the Computer Based Test (CBT). The AAI recruitment exam 2026 date will be declared on the online portal in due course. All the candidates are advised to download the AAI notification 2026 PDF from the website and thoroughly check the eligibility criteria mentioned therein. It should be noted that if a candidate fails to meet any of the requirements, the authority will cancel his or her candidature.
The AAI exam 2026 is conducted for candidates aspiring to join the civil aviation sector in India for managerial positions in finance, civil engineering, management services, corporate communications, electrical engineering, architecture, law, fire services, operations, commercial, corporate planning and information technology.
This year, as stated in Advertisement Number 12/2026/CHQ/DR‐CBT, the airport authority has released a total of 260 vacancies for the roles mentioned above and 129 vacancies for Junior Executive positions in domains like finance, law, operations, and survey and cartography.
Candidates can check the position-wise vacancies announced for different categories in the table given below.
|Position
|UR
|EWS
|OBC (NCL)
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Manager (Civil Engineering)
|62
|14
|38
|21
|10
|145
|Manager (Electric Engineering)
|4
|5
|4
|2
|1
|16
|Manager (Finance)
|19
|3
|7
|4
|1
|34
|Manager (Information Technology)
|5
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5
|Manager (Architecture)
|3
|–
|1
|–
|–
|4
|Manager (Law)
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Manager (Fire Services)
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|14
|Manager (Operations)
|13
|2
|7
|4
|2
|28
|Manager (Commercial)
|6
|–
|2
|1
|–
|9
|Manager (Corporate Planning & Management Services)
|1
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1
|Manager (Corporate Communications)
|2
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Junior Executive (Finance)
|13
|6
|6
|5
|6
|36
|Junior Executive (Law)
|5
|–
|–
|1
|–
|6
|Junior Executive (Operations)
|35
|7
|21
|11
|5
|79
|Junior Executive (Survey & Cartography)
|5
|–
|2
|1
|–
|8
The AAI application process 2026 will be carried out in online mode at aai.aero. The registration forms are not out yet and will be released in August 2026. Candidates should regularly check the official website of AAI to make sure that they do not miss any updates regarding the upcoming recruitment drive.