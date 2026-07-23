AAI Recruitment 2026 notification released at aai.aero; check category-wise announced vacancies

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the detailed notification for the AAI recruitment 2026 drive on its official website. The application form for the AAI recruitment exam 2026 will be uploaded by the authority at its official website – aai.aero on August 8, 2026. The AAI recruitment drive will be conducted to select suitable candidates for the vacant positions in the civil aviation field. As per the official notification, the authority has announced a total of 389 vacancies for the roles of Manager and Junior Executive.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the available vacancies by visiting the above-mentioned website and registering online before the deadline. The last date to apply for the AAI Recruitment Exam 2026 has been announced as September 7, 2026.