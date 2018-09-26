Aadhaar not compulsory for school admission, UGC, NEET and CBSE exams: Supreme Court

UIDAI said that no children should be denied admission in schools if they fail to bring Aadhaar. UIDAI said that no children should be denied admission in schools if they fail to bring Aadhaar.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but said Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar would not be mandatory for school admissions, as also for the examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical entrance and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court struck down some of the provisions of Aadhaar including its linking with bank accounts and mobile phones. The apex court has, however, upheld seeding of PAN with Aadhaar.

Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had said that no children should be denied admission in schools if they fail to bring Aadhar. The statement was released after instances were reported where children were not being admitted to schools due to lack of Aadhaar.

In a circular, UIDAI mentioned that for students whose Aadhaar number or whose biometrics in Aadhaar database was not updated, ‘it shall be the responsibility of the schools under Regulation 12A of Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations to arrange for Aadhaar enrolments and biometric update’.

