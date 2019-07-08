IIM-Kashipur witnesses 388% increase in female students enrollment

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM-Kashipur) has inducted 255 students for its flagship MBA programme of which the representation of female students has witnessed a whopping growth rate of 388 per cent from the last batch.

The new MBA batch has a representation of female students from 13 states with diverse disciplines such as Physics, Accountancy, Mathematics, and Hotel and Tourism Management etc. Moreover, IIM-Kashipur has also admitted one overseas female candidate.

There is also a representation of male students from 22 states. The newly inducted batch represents the majority of the states which brings in rich cultural and geographic diversity to the campus.

As part of its inclusivity stride, IIM-Kashipur has offered seats to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as per MHRD directives.

Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, the new director of IIM-Kashipur said, “IIM Kashipur, being located at the foothills of Himalayas, is many a time better than studying in business schools located in heavily crowded and polluted big cities, depended on water tankers’. The institute also admitted PhD students to its 5th batch of PhD programme.