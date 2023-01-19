scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
A Vellayan re-appointed as chairperson of IIM Kozhikode’s Board of Governors

This will be A Vellayan's second tenure as the chairperson of IIM Kozhikode; he was first appointed as the chairperson in November 2018.

A Vellayan, chairperson, BoG, IIM KozhikodeMr. A Vellayan appointed as chairperson of Board of Governors for second tenure. (Image credit: IIM Kozhikode)
After leading the institute to several rankings, A Vellayan has been re-appointed as the chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode for another four-year period. He has been appointed under the IIM Act 2018. This will be his second tenure; he was first appointed as the chairperson in November 2018.

He will chair his first meeting of his second tenure on January 21. In addition to IIM Kozhikode, Vellayan is associated with various organisations including Ambadi Investments Pvt0 Ltd, Kanoria Chemicals and Industries Limited, Foskor Pty Ltd, South Africa. In the past, Shri Vellayan has held positions of President in various industry and trade organizations, and has also been Director of EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

An alumnus of the Doon School, Dehradun, Vellayan has earned several degrees from the Shri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University) Aston University and University of Warwick Business School. He has received the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK.

Under his leadership, IIM Kozhikode has consolidated its position as the top 5 management institution in the country as per Ministry of Education’s NIRF ranking, with a best showing of Rank 4 in 2021. Additionally, the institute also became the only IIM (Rank 2, Non –technical CFI) to feature consequently in the prestigious Atal Innovation Rankings (ARIIA, Ministry of Education) in this period. The institute’s Post Graduate and Executive Post Graduate Programmes made their global debut in the QS Global Rankings.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 20:08 IST
