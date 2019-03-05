A new West Bengal Madhyamik syllabus likely from 2022: official

The West Bengal board is likely to revive the pattern of Class 10 examination (Madhyamik) to be effective for the students who will appear in the examinations in 2022. “The board is reviewing the existing curriculum, but there is no plan to change the syllabus immediately,” said an official from West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The syllabus reform committee of the board is looking at every aspect including the syllabus of all India boards like ICSE, CBSE and curriculum of various state boards. “The new syllabus and change in exam pattern will benefit the students in competing with students from other boards,” said the official from the syllabus reform committee.

However, as the syllabus has been revised recently in 2015, the board cannot change it within a period of five years. “The revised syllabus could not be effective before 2022. The board will send a suggestion to the WBBSE, and the officials will review the report and implement if necessary,” the official said.

In the recently revised syllabus in 2015, the board introduced more multiple choice questions (MCQ) in the examination. Almost 50 per cent of the question became objective from 2015.

This year, the Madhyamik (Class 10) exam results will be declared in the month of June. The students can check the results through official websites, wbbse.org and wb.allresults.nic.in.

A total of 10.66 lakh students had registered for the examination this year which was concluded on February 22.