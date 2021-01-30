JEE Main 2021: Follow these section-wise important topics

JEE Main 2021: The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 is scheduled to be held from February 23 to 26. Evidently, there is less than a month’s time left for the exam takers of the February session. Since there is only so much that one can do to cover the syllabus in the last 20-30 days, it becomes rational to identify the most important topics/ chapters that one must cover for the exam.

After concluding the online registrations for the exam, the NTA is all set to publish the JEE Main 2021 admit card in the second week of February. As the day nears, interested candidates are advised to revisit the syllabus and make a list of the most important chapters/ topics that are indispensable for the exam. The question is, on what basis can chapter be identified as highly important or less important. The answer is marks weightage.

Based on the exam trends in the past few years as per previous year papers, certain chapters from the subjects of physics, chemistry and maths have conventionally carried higher marks weightage compared to the others. Candidates engaging in preparations may note that usually, the subject of physics is the toughest while chemistry is regarded as the easiest.

Although it is only subjective and varies from student to student. However, a hint of the chapter carrying high marks weightage can be helpful in the focused study during the last few years.

Referring to the subject of physics, the highest marks weightage carrying chapters in this subject are usually current electricity, electrostatics, electronic devices, thermodynamics and optics, however, does not imply that candidates preparing for the exam can neglect other chapters.

For example, equal weightage of marks is conventionally carried in this subject of JEE Main by chapters like dual nature of matter and radiation, communication systems, physics and measurement, atoms and nuclei, work, energy and power etc.

Mathematics is usually lengthy in the JEE Main. However, to secure one’s place at the top of merit lists, one must focus on practicing maths as per the identified important chapters. Limits, continuity, differentiation and coordinate geometry are usually the highest marks weightage chapter in the section of maths.

When it comes to differentiation, candidates are advised to develop a clear understanding of the concepts of calculus since solving a differential equation may require knowledge of both differential and integral calculus.

There are also other chapters in maths that carry high marks weightage such as sets, relations and functions, complex numbers, quadratic equations, matrices and determinants, 3D geometry, statistics and probability and trigonometry. It is advised that candidates solve mock tests as much as possible to expand their coverage of diverse topics from maths.

In chemistry, the number of topics and sub-topics to cover are usually higher compared to the other papers of JEE Main. Hence, the diversity of topics is also more widespread and candidates may have to invest more time in preparing for this section although it is regarded as easier than maths and physics. Chapters such as organic chemistry, chemistry in everyday life, solutions, equilibrium and chemical thermodynamics form major topics for this subject.

Though it is hard to discriminate between chapters, however, with time being a constraint for registered candidates, studying in a focused manner can prove to be effective in cracking the engineering entrance in the first attempt.