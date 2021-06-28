List of new courses to be offered by IITs from academic year 2021-22

The Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have launched various new courses which will be offered from the academic year 2021-22 onwards. The courses range from technology to public policy and artificial intelligence to design. Some institutes have also decided to offer online programmes in view of the pandemic. The newly launched courses are not limited to college students, but some programmes have also been introduced for working professionals. Here is all about the new courses:

Master of Public Policy (MPP) – IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi is starting a two-year Master of Public Policy (MPP) postgraduate programme from the upcoming academic session 2021-22 with a “focus on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) and development. Candidates with bachelor’s degrees such as MBBS, BA LLB (Hons), BArch, BTech, BSc (Ag), BVSc, or equivalent; and postgraduate degrees such as MA, MSc, MPhil, Integrated MSc/MA, MTech or equivalent are eligible to apply.

Online MTech and MDes programme – IIT Hyderabad

IIT Hyderabad announced new seven online MTech programmes and an online MDes programme for working professionals starting from August 2021. Seven online MTech programmes have industrial metallurgy, EV technology, computational mechanics, integrated computational materials engineering, communication and signals processing (CSP), power electronics and power system (PEPS), and microelectronics and VLSI (ME & VLSI). An online MDes programme is for working professionals.

MTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science – IIT-Roorkee

As part of the newly-established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, IIT Roorkee will be offering two new Masters of Technology (MTech) programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science from the academic session 2021-22. Candidates must have BE/BTech/Integrated MSc or equivalent degree in any engineering course to be able to apply.

e-Masters programmes – IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur has launched four eMasters programmes aimed at enabling a seamless remote learning process during the pandemic. The 4 e-masters include programs in Communication Systems, Cybersecurity, Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management, and Commodity Markets and Risk Management. The application process will take place in July and the programmes will begin in mid-August. The institute will release details about eligibility, fees, and admission, shortly, on their official website.

Master in Design and Master in Innovation Management – IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee has established a new department of design (DOD) which has launched two new post-graduate programmes – masters in design (industrial design) and masters in innovation management (MIM) – commencing the academic year 2021-22.

Masters in innovation management (MIM) programme develops students such that they become capable of initiating, managing, and successfully executing projects – skills that the global industry actively covets. Masters in Design (industrial design) aims to expose students to the fundamentals of design and prototyping, design thinking, product-human interface, etc.

MTech in Electric Mobility – IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi will start a new postgraduate (PG) programme in electric mobility from the academic session 2021-22. The programme will cover key aspects related to electric vehicles, drivetrain, chargers and charging infrastructure, battery energy storage systems, battery management system, reusability of energy storage elements. Candidates with 4-years bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and GATE qualified in either electrical engineering (EE) or mechanical engineering (ME) or production and industrial engineering (PI) disciplines will be eligible to apply for the programme.

BTech in Energy Engineering – IIT Delhi

The Centre for Energy Studies (CES) at IIT Delhi will be converted into the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and new courses will be launched as part of the expansion. Besides continuing with three existing MTech programmes (including one sponsored by the International Solar Alliance for working fellows from different countries) presently being offered by the Centre for Energy Studies, the new department would offer an undergraduate degree programme i.e. BTech in Energy Engineering starting from the academic session 2021-2022 with an intake of 40 students qualifying JEE (Advanced).

PG level programme in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence – IIT Madras

The Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI) at IIT Madras has started a 12-month postgraduate (PG) level advanced programme in Applied Data Science and Machine Intelligence. The programme has been launched in partnership with TalentSprint. Applications for the first cohort of the PG programme, which starts in August 2021. This programme is best suited for early-career professionals eager to build strong data science expertise.