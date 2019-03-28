A learning space for the marginalised: Inside Delhi’s Ambedkar Pathshalas

A group of children flock around a teacher “clearing their doubts”, others try to memorise answers for an upcoming exam, while a lone child jumps around with her dupatta serving as an improvised skipping rope. Inside a room at the Ambedkar Pathshala in Patparganj, children from nearby slums get a space to learn and play after school.

Advertising

There are nine such pathshalas — essentially free remedial class centres for children from classes VI-VIII in government and municipal schools — running in different parts of the city. These centres, which began as an initiative of Minister of Social Welfare Rajendra Pal Gautam, are now set to be extended as a government scheme and found mention in Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s Budget speech this year, with an allocation of Rs 2.2 crore.

Sisodia had stated, “Remedial coaching to SC/ST/OBC students studying in classes VI to X of government schools will be given under the new scheme, Ambedkar Pathshala.”

The pathshalas are currently managed by individuals and organisations, mostly in Dalit majority areas. The one in Patparganj is run by NGO Mamta Welfare Society in a room in their office. Other pathshalas are in Shalimar Bagh, Sunder Nagri and Patel Nagar, among others.

Advertising

While 63 students are registered in Patparganj, on the day The Indian Express visited, only 20 children attended the class in the midst of their annual exams.

“Their parents neither have time to attend to them after school hours nor do they have the education to oversee their studies. In school, the kids are encouraged to go for tuition. These centres are for families that can’t afford it,” said Sunita Chauhan from Mamta Welfare Society.

But issues associated with running these initiatives in an unorganised manner are evident. The children sit on a sheet on the floor during the extended winter. While one volunteer has done a Bachelors in social work, the other — a 19-year-old — is currently pursuing her undergraduation from DU’s School of Open Learning. They are paid through contributions from Gautam and the NGO.

Chauhan said that government support for the pathshalas will help. “We might be able to hire qualified teachers and even expand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Gautam said, “We are planning to start 100 centres… the idea is to operate them from government schools. We are considering offering a stipend to contractual teachers to conduct these classes. Though it has been said the classes are for SC/ST/OBC children, no child will be denied,” he said.