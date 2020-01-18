A futuristic outlook: All you need to know about sustainable architecture

Sanjeev Singh, Dean Planning and Development, School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal (Express Photo) Sanjeev Singh, Dean Planning and Development, School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal (Express Photo)

Understanding the Principles and Response Strategies for Environment Sustainability at the Chandigarh College of Architecture today. Beginning with the history of the origin of ‘Environmentalism’ he focused on the fact that it is important to acknowledge the effects of climate change and that it is a human induced phenomenon. After briefly explaining the concept of carbon footprint, the architect emphasised that it is important for environment to be seen as an umbrella of equity and economy. This led to the discussion on key principles and enablers of sustainability transitions. After elaborating on various response strategies that can be utilised to achieve sustainable use of our resources, he concluded by quoting Buckminster Fuller, “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. The best way to predict the future is to design it.”

The second edition of Gozy In-House Session (The Laugh Club, Sector 26, 6.30 pm) will feature Osho Shakti, a multi-genre musician whose musical talents span across folk, rock, country and Bollywood music. Osho has also been featured on Fox Life’s The Great Escape for his versatile and invigorating music. He’s known and lauded widely for his phenomenal guitar playing skills. Gozy is a term that originated from Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh which means a get-together. Celebrating intimacy in a gathering of myriads of people; exuding companionship and community is what Gozy embodies. Through art and its enormous reach, the plan is to bring diverse people and their stories together. With Gozy, the plan is to bring different forms of art namely poetry, storytelling, music, visual arts all under one roof.

Elsewhere, Hobknob, a Chandigarh-based artistic community is working towards building the independent music scene, promote art and the spoken word. This week, on the invitation of the community, songwriter and musician Anuv Jain will perform live on January 18 for the first time. Known for his singles, ‘Ocean, Riha and Baarishein’, Jain writes his own songs which are about love, sweet memories, relationships…and also composes music for his songs. Here, he will also present his latest Punjabi and Hindi song ‘Maula’

