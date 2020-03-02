98.2% turnout in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams in north-east Delhi

The Class 12 students appeared for Physics and Applied Physics. Representational Image/ file The Class 12 students appeared for Physics and Applied Physics. Representational Image/ file

A total of 98.2 per cent students appeared for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 examinations in north-east part of Delhi that was resumed from Monday, March 2. “There were 2888 candidates registered for class 10 and 12 examinations in north-east part of Delhi. Out of which, 2,837 candidates are present with 51 absentees,” the board release mentioned.

The class 12 students appeared for physics and applied physics while the class 10 students had music paper.

VIDEO | Delhi Violence: “They Torched A Temple Of Education”

The board in its statement on Sunday also said that they were ready to conduct a re-test for candidates who could not appear for the board exams in view of the violence in northeast Delhi that erupted last week. School principals and the Directorate of Education, Delhi, have been requested to provide a list of candidates who could not appear in the examinations.

Due to the ongoing tension, the board earlier cancelled the examinations in northeast Delhi areas of Jafrabad, Seelampur, Babarpur and Mudtafabad till February 29, 2020. The students of the affected areas said that many have lost their books, admit cards and uniforms, among other things, in the fire that engulfed many homes. Even those who escaped the arson said they were under trauma and, therefore, unable to study.

The schools will remain close in North-East Delhi till March 7 in view of the violence, announced a circular from the Department of Education Saturday. The annual exams have also been postponed since the situation is not conducive for conducting examinations in violence-affected areas, the circular added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd