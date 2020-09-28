96% overall attendance for JEE (advanced) exam

The 1,001 centres in which they were conducted were located in 222 cities across the country.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) was conducted across 1,001 centres on Sunday and saw 96% attendance.

Paper 1 of the exam had been conducted in the morning with 1,51,311 candidates and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon with 1,50,900 candidates.

In Delhi, candidates appeared for their examinations with masks and carrying sanitisers in transparent bottles. Surbhi Sinha (18), from Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, sat for the exam in Mathura Road. She said, “Social distancing norms were followed inside. It was even more organised than JEE Mains.”

Her mother Suman Sinha, who waited outside the examination hall, said, “Surbhi is the first in our family to take her studies so seriously. She never went for coaching because it is very expensive. Yet, we know she will succeed in whatever she does. My two younger children wish to follow her footsteps.”

However, many parents said that changing the JEE examination dates repeatedly disrupted the flow of studies. Dr BB Singh (52) was among them. He said, “The exam was delayed over and over again, breaking their concentration. But I still have hopes that my son will make it to the IITs.”

After the examination, Parn Pratap Singh (18) and Sanat Vohra (17) discussed the difficulty levels of the paper. Sanat said, “The mathematics portion was a bit difficult. Calculus questions that have never been asked before appeared in the exam.”

On the flow of his preparation, he said, “The last few months, we became a bit lax as it kept getting delayed. We did not have any coaching classes, just a few revision sessions online.”

He added that candidates sat in alternate seats in the hall while giving the examination. Before entering the examination hall, candidates were asked to sanitise their hands.

Security guards ensured that candidates don’t bump into each other.

They entered and exited one at a time. The seating areas were sanitised in between the two shifts. When students entered the centres, thermal checks were conducted at the gates.

Self-declaration forms were to be filled on the admit card beforehand.

