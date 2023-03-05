95% Indian female blue collar employees believe they receive equal pay: Survey

Over 95 per cent of Indian female blue collar employees and 93 per cent of male employees are confident they receive equal pay, an Indeed survey has revealed. ‘The Pulse of India’s Blue Collar Workforce’, is a report by Indeed, a job portal, which examines the state of men and women representation among the blue collar workforce in India and how blue collar organisations measure up in terms of diversity and work culture.

This report has shown that 9 out of 10 female blue collar employees in India are confident they receive equal pay. The report comes at a time when people, around the globe, have been fighting to keep their job and are demanding equal pay.

Interestingly, 96 per cent of employees agree that their company provides additional benefits/support in the form of mental and financial support, retirement benefits, flexible work etc. Also, 90 per cent believe they are able to manage a good work/life balance.

When asked what would be their next course of action if they found out they did not receive equal pay, 67 per cent said they would be most likely to speak to their manager, of which it 70 per cent were female employees and 65 per cent were male candidates.

Meanwhile, 21 per cent claimed they would rather directly leave the job; 23 per cent of male employees said they would leave the job as compared to 18 per cent female. The difference was also seen between gen Z and millennials. Employees surveyed aged 25-34 are most likely to leave their job if they found out they weren’t receiving equal pay, compared to those aged 18-24 (24 per cent vs 19 per cent).

Additionally, 46 per cent of blue collar employees believe that they have a good representation of women at their workplace, and 87 per cent said this makes them feel more confident, motivated or inspired. Nearly 80 per cent have said diversity at work makes them more likely to stay working there and 73 per cent said they are more likely to go above and beyond for the company.

However, lack of support systems in place to help women (56 per cent), lack of education about gender equality (53 per cent) and societal views (49 per cent) are the major deterrents to achieving gender equality. The top 4 things employers surveyed are currently doing are offering the same salary to male and female employees for the same job role (61 per cent), offering the same incentives to male and female employees (61 per cent), zero tolerance for sexual harassment and gender discrimination (53 per cent) and avoiding the use of gender stereotypes/non-inclusive language (45 per cent).