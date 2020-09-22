9,000 CBSE students to write improvement exams to boost Class 12 marks

The scores that these students get in their improvement exams will be considered their final scores. Class 10 students have not been given this option. (File/Representational)

The CBSE has given Class 12 students who wish to increase their scores the option of writing an improvement exam along with those students writing compartment exams.

The Indian Express has learnt that 9,424 students have registered for this option. The scores that these students get in their improvement exams will be considered their final scores. Class 10 students have not been given this option.

The board was in the midst of conducting its annual board examinations when the nationwide lockdown was imposed, following which none of the remaining papers were conducted. Students were marked on the basis of a revised assessment scheme, taking aggregates of their marks in papers which they did write.

The compartment and improvement examinations will be the first physical examinations conducted by the board since the lockdown.

A total of 2,37,849 students have registered for the compartment examinations—1,50,198 from Class 10 and 87,651 from Class 10. In addition to these, there are 400 candidates whose results were not released as they had written too few exams even for the revised assessment scheme and even these students can write their papers now. For this purpose, the board has designated 1,268 examination centres, of which there are 247 centres in Delhi.

The examinations will continue till September 30.

“Wherever possible, students have been given examination centres closest to where they are. Students will not be writing the exams from their own schools since we have students who have changed locations within the country during the pandemic as well and we have tried to designate them the closest centres,” said CBSE PRO Rama Sharma.

