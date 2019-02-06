90 school principals deputed to DoE: RTI

Toggle Menu
Around 1,024 schools are being run by the Delhi government. Of those who have been posted in various schools, 90 have been diverted to different branches of the education department.

According to an official in the department, around 635 of the total sanctioned posts for principals are currently vacant.

A total of 90 Delhi government school principals are working in diverted capacity in administrative positions, in various branches of the Directorate of Education (DoE), a response to an RTI enquiry has revealed. This, despite over half such schools running without principals.

“Most district and zonal DDEs in Delhi are principals who have been diverted from their positions. There should either be direct recruitment to these posts or they should be promoted and the posts declared vacant… Only around 33% of the schools have working principals,” said Government School Teachers’ Association president C P Singh.

