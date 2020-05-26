9 fellowships to help you earn, learn and bring about a social change

Check the list of top fellowships for Indian students, working professionals (Representational image) Check the list of top fellowships for Indian students, working professionals (Representational image)

Fellowships act as a bridge between academics and the job market. Students or fresh graduates can opt for a fellowship to learn about a topic or field of interest and earn while doing so. They add value to a resume and make candidates more favorable by employers. Fellowships have become more critical in the coronavirus-hit economy where hiring has slowed down. Check the list of top nine fellowships here –

LAMP fellowship: On being selected as Legislative Assistants to Members of Parliament (LAMP) fellow, candidates will work full-time with a member of Parliament (MP) for a year. The enrollment starts in monsoon session every year. When the Parliament is not in session, fellows engage with policymakers, experts from various think-tanks, academicians from leading universities on important policy and development issues. Those with a graduate degree and 25 years old or below can apply. They will be shortlisted based on their profile and essays submitted.

Read | Dear Class of 2020, you are the chosen ones: Letters to graduating batches from around the world

PM Rural Development fellowship: The PMRD fellows will be selected based on the All India Common Entrance Test (AICAT) and interview. Over 200 fellows are selected to work across the nation. Fellows will work for two-years’ duration along with the district collector. The core area of work will be to alleviate poverty in rural areas of the assigned state. After completing fellowships, candidates will be hired for one year as a paid full-time employee of the State Rural Livelihood Mission in the assigned state. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) funds the scholarship and candidates are provided with academic support and professional training by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS).

CM Fellowship – Run by the government of Maharashtra, the 11-month fellowship is for those in the age group of 21 to 26 years. The candidate should be a graduate with first-class from any discipline and at least one year of work experience. A full-time internship or apprenticeship as part of professional courses will also be considered as experience. Candidates with relevant PG degree or professional diploma would have an added advantage. Selected fellows will be working as equivalent to Grade A officer in the government service. Fellows will be selected through an online test, essay and interview. Selected fellows will be paid the stipend of Rs 40,000 and Rs 5,000 for travel and related expenses per month.

Read | Son of a farmer, Bihar Board Class 10 topper has no device to study online, wishes to join IIT

CM good governance associate programme: As many as 25 young individuals are selected each year to work closely with the Chief Minister’s Office of the Haryana government. Selected candidates will undergo a 15-day boot camp implementation of the state government’s flagship programmes in the field of education, women’s safety, health and sanitation, higher education, and e-governance. The fellowship is for the duration of one year and anyone across the country who is 28 years old or younger can apply for this. Selected associates will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 per month and travel costs reimbursement to a maximum of Rs 30,000 per month.

Chief minister’s urban leader fellowship: CMULF is a fellowship programme by the Delhi government. During the 11 months of fellowships, candidates have to work with ministers and/or senior officials of the government. Those who are 35 years old or below can apply for this, from across the country. Candidates will be selected through the interview process. Selected candidates will have to undergo a two-week training and one-week field immersion programme. A total of 20 candidates are selected. Fellows will be paid Rs 1,25,000 and associates will get Rs 75,000 per month.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Young Fellow Policy: A total of four fellows are selected for this programme. It was launched in 2019 by the Uttarakhand government. Graduates with at least one year of relevant work experience in public policy framework can apply at cm.uk.gov.in. The programme is for 11 months’ duration. Selected candidates will get Rs 15,000 as a stipend per month.

Also Read | Older children first, staggered schedule: Centre works on back-to-school norms

Teach India fellowship: Candidates will be employed as full-time teachers in remote, rural areas to work as teachers for children from low-income communities in the nation’s most under-resourced schools. Candidates will be selected through an online test (AMCAT) which will assess them on situational judgment and English language proficiency followed by a 30-minute phone interview, group discussion, and a short problem-solving activity. The application process is open five times a year in August, October, December, January and March. Candidates will have to undergo a five-week residential training programme before starting their job. They will earn a salary of Rs 20,412 per month and if candidates are made to relocate from their home city, an additional HRA from Rs 5,300 to 10,000 will be granted.

Read | Fee-waivers, IELTS relaxation: What are foreign universities offering to enroll international students

Gandhi fellowship: Selected fellows will be trained to become social entrepreneurs. Those having a graduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline can apply. Candidates should be 26 years old or younger. Candidates will have to undergo a two-year residential training called The New Millionaire Program (TNMP); its aim is to make the fellow ‘social leaders’ and be able to touch ‘a million lives’ in the span of 10 years. A monthly grant of Rs 14,000, a fixed monthly phone allowance of Rs 600 and rent-free accommodation, medical insurance, and other allowances will be given to candidates.

SBI youth for India: The application process begins in the first quarter of every year. Under this 13-month fellowship, candidates start with a week-long orientation. After this, they are assigned a location, domain (like education or health or agriculture etc) based on the candidate’s interest. The fellows have to understand the rural area, the difficulties faced by locals, and devise a plan to solve a problem. Candidates will be assigned a local mentor too. They will be given nine months at least to implement their plan. Further, workshops will be held with experts to improve the programme. By the end of the fellowship, candidates will also have to train a community member who could take the project forward after the fellowship ends.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd