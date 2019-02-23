88% Delhi schools have playgrounds, computer facilities: Economic survey

Only 88 per cent schools in the national capital have playgrounds and computer facilities, according to the economic survey of Delhi for the year 2018-19. But the survey, tabled in Delhi Assembly Saturday, said all schools in Delhi have toilets for boys and girls, electricity connection and drinking water facilities, an improvement from preceding years.

According to the survey, the Net Enrolment Ratio in primary education declined from 93.26 per cent in 2015-16 to 92.55 per cent in 2016-17.

“The education expenditure to the Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi is the highest at 1.70 per cent in 2018-19. In Delhi, the per student per annum expenditure incurred by the government on education has increased to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19 from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17,” the survey said.

Among major highlights with respect to school education for 2018-19, were the renovation of 52 schools, administrative approval and expenditure sanction for construction of around 12,748 additional classrooms in various existing schools, introduction of happiness curriculum and nursery classes in over 300 government schools.

“Development of higher education by way of establishing more degree colleges and state universities has been envisaged. The budget allocation for the higher education has been increased from Rs 352 crore in the financial year 2017-18 to Rs 402.60 crore in the financial year 2018-19. A budget provision of Rs 20 crore under the PWD head has also been kept in the current year for construction of college buildings,” it said.