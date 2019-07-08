Toggle Menu
8,663 new schools, 46k toilets constructed till March 31: govthttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/8663-new-schools-46k-toilets-constructed-till-march-31-govt-5820794/

8,663 new schools, 46k toilets constructed till March 31: govt

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said under the RMSA till 2017-18 and Samagra Shiksha effective from 2018 -19, 12,896 new secondary schools, 53,789 additional classrooms, 66,286 toilets and 11,933 drinking water facilities in schools have been sanctioned

schools, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. File
As many as 8,663 new secondary schools and 46,280 toilets in schools have been constructed in different parts of the country till March 31 under the centrally-sponsored Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said under the RMSA till 2017-18 and Samagra Shiksha effective from 2018 -19, 12,896 new secondary schools, 53,789 additional classrooms, 66,286 toilets and 11,933 drinking water facilities in schools have been sanctioned.
Out of these, states and UTs have reported that 12,100 new schools have become functional and construction of 8,663 new schools, 37,546 additional classrooms, 46,280 toilets and provision of drinking water facility in 10,093 schools has been done till March 31, 2019, he said during Question Hour.
Besides, Pokhriyal said, approval has been given for up-gradation of 44 secondary schools to senior secondary and introduction of new stream in 851 senior secondary schools under Samagra Shiksha in 2018-19.
The RMSA was under implementation from 2009 to 2017-18 for universalising secondary education in the country. The RMSA programme provided a number of incentives to encourage enrolment and retention of children in schools as well as for improvement of quality of education.
These included enhancing access to secondary schools, strengthening school infrastructure like school building, additional classrooms, laboratories, libraries, arts and craft rooms, toilets, drinking water facilities etc, the minister said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Over 2000 made it to the Smart India Hackathon 2019 grand finale, winners to get up to Rs 1 lakh
2 AIIMS PG first round counselling result declared: Check how to check, documents needed
3 NTA AIAPGET admit card 2019 released: How to download