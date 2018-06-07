West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018: 85.49% students pass, Sanjeevani Debnath tops exam

Sanjeevani Debnath topped the exam with 98.4 per cent marks, in Cooch Behar. (PTI Photo) Sanjeevani Debnath topped the exam with 98.4 per cent marks, in Cooch Behar. (PTI Photo)

About 85.49 per cent students cleared their madhyamik (secondary school) examinations as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared their results on Wednesday. The results were declared in record 77 days since the exams were conducted in March.

Officials said students from Kolkata have again been outperformed while the pass percentage is slightly lesser than last year’s 85.65. East Midnapore has the highest percentage of successful students (96.13 per cent) followed by West Midnapore ( 91.75 per cent) and Kolkata (91.11 per cent).

Sanjeevani Debnath, a student at Cooch Behar district’s Suniti Academy School, topped the examination with 689 (98.4 per cent) marks out of 700. Sirshendu Saha from Burdwan district’s Satgachia High School came second, scoring 688 (98.2 per cent).

WBBSE chairman Kalyanmoy Ganguly said more female Muslim students took the exams. “Over 1,74,000 female candidates appeared; much more than male students. The trend clearly shows that more Muslim women are getting into formal education,” Ganguly said.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students. “Congratulations to all students who excelled and those who passed the Madhyamik exams. Best wishes for all your future endeavours. Good wishes to your teachers and families,” Banerjee tweeted.

