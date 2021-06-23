80.3% students clear Class IX and 96.9% pass Class XI in Delhi govt schools

Over 80% of the students who appeared for their Class IX exams in Delhi government have passed their final exams, while almost 97% have been promoted from Class XI to class XII. Assessment was based on mid-term exams and other internal assessments.

The pass percentage is an up from a preliminary 65% last year, (which increased to 85% based on project-based assessments)

Over the past few years, the government’s focus has been shifted to senior non-board exam classes as well, especially Class IX, as the failure rate in this class was high. Because of the no-detention policy, Class IX was the first time that students could be held back in class owing to poor performance. In 2019, the pass percentage was around 58%.

Over 2.5 lakh students were enrolled into the IX grade, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. Final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments and 1.97 students in IX passed.

Of 1.70 students in Class XI, 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 lakh students passed. “Exams of Social Studies, Sanskrit and Third Language for Class IX and Geography and Business Studies for Class XI could not be conducted for the year 2020-21. Further, the average marks of the best two performing subjects out of the main five subjects have been given in the subjects where the exams could not be conducted or the student is absent for whatever reason,” the government said in a statement.

Those students who did not appear for mid-term exams can submit other assignments. “A total of 12,500 students in Class IX and 3,500 students in Class XI did not appear for mid-term examinations this year. Students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for re-assessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments. Guidelines regarding this will be released soon by the Directorate of Education,” government officials said.