West Bengal HS exam begins, 8 lakh to appear

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), which conducts higher secondary examination in the state, said on Wednesday that it will take strong action if anyone tries to circulate purported images of question papers in WhatsApp groups to disrupt the examination. About 8 lakh candidates will appear in the higher secondary examination, which will be held from March 12 to 27 across 734 examination centres in the state.

Addressing mediapersons, WBCHSE president Mohua Das on Wednesday urged the media to reveal the source of any WhatsApp message to the council if they come across the images of the question papers. “There are people who aim to misguide candidates and play with their career by circulating images of question papers. Even they forward such images to the media. Whenever such a thing will come to our knowledge, we will pass on the information to the cyber cell and they will conduct a probe for appropriate action,” said Das.

Best wishes to all the students appearing for Higher Secondary examination this year. May you have all the success in future ২০২০ সালের উচ্চ মাধ্যমিক পরীক্ষার্থীদের জন্য রইল শুভকামনা। তোমাদের ভবিষ্যৎ উজ্জ্বল হোক — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 12, 2020

The council president said internet services will be suspended in some “sensitive areas” where the examination centres are located for about one hour after the start of the exams. The council has indentified about 250 sensitive areas across the state. Metal detectors will be used in several examination centres located in Malda, Birbhum, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and North Dinajpur and some other districts. “There will be no body frisking. The metal detectors will be so powerful that they can detect any banned object when the person passes the device,” she said.

A senior chief invigilator will solely be entrusted to monitor the examinations in a centre and to prevent any malpractices during the exams. If any examination centre is found to have any lapses to prevent malpractices like copying, using mobile phones inside the hall, the council might consider cancelling their affiliation from next year. If any student is found to be carrying smartphones to examination centres then that students’ registration will be cancelled.

“Apart from the chief invigilator and two venue supervisors at the exam centre, none will be allowed to take mobile phone inside the hall and won’t be allowed to leave the centre till the three-hour exams get over,” said Das. Asked about the precautionary measures taken to prevent spread of coronavirus, Das said, “We will be following standard procedures as recommended by the health department notifications.”

State education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “We hope that examination will be held smoothly and peacefully. We wish success to all students. We have to make sure that all rules and measures taken by the council to conduct the examination are followed.”

