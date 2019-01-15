Govt nod to 7th pay commission recommendations for state govt teachers

The Central government has approved a proposal to extend 7th Pay Commission benefits to teachers and academic staff of state governments and government-aided technical institutions. The revised pay scales will be applicable from 1.1.2016 and the annual financial liability on account of this measure will be about Rs 1,241.78 crore.

Advertising

Addressing a press conference HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said the government would reimburse 50 per cent of the total additional expenditure that would be incurred by the institutes for payment of arrears on account of the revision in accordance with 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

“This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government-funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval,” Javadekar said.

In 2017, the Union Cabinet had decided to hike salaries of about 8 lakh teachers and equivalent academic staff in higher educational institutions under the UGC and in centrally funded technical institutions, costing the government exchequer about Rs 9,800 crore.

10% EWS quota will be implemented in the AY 2019-20 itself in 40,000 Colleges & 900 Univs, without impacting the existing quotas for SCs,STs & OBCs and GEN seats. Additional seats will be created to implement this.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @mygovindia @BJP4India @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/WXN1Qxr8tn — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 15, 2019

Javadekar also said that the 10 per cent reservation quota for economically weaker sections of the general category would be implemented in all educational institutions from the 2019 academic year and there would be an increase of around 25 per cent seats in universities across the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from the HRD Ministry, UGC and the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

“The reservation will be implemented from the 2019-2020 academic session itself. Nearly 25 per cent seats will be added to ensure that the reservation does not disturb the existing quota for SC, ST and other categories. There are around 40,000 colleges and 900 universities across the country and supernumerary quota will be provided in these,” PTI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Advertising

The Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect from Monday after the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Monday notified it. The President gave his assent to the Bill on Saturday, days after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament.