72,729 students appeared for Mumbai University’s online exams on Monday

At varsity's Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), 1,283 students out of 1,580 appeared for exams, whereas 898 students out of 981 studying in MU's departments gave the exam on Monday. Representational. File

Mumbai University has divided colleges under its jurisdiction into 94 clusters, responsible for overseeing examination. Majority of the clusters began final year exams for regular students on Monday. The exams were conducted in courses under all disciplines.

At varsity’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), 1,283 students out of 1,580 appeared for exams, whereas 898 students out of 981 studying in MU’s departments gave the exam on Monday. Owing to various reasons, some students were unable to appear for exams, the university said in a statement.

For preparation of online exams, sample question paper and answer keys were shared with students before exams.

“For some exams, mock tests are yet to be conducted. In case any student may have missed the exam due to technical glitch or any other difficulty, the student will be allowed to appear for a re-exam said Board of Examination and Evaluation director Dr Vinod Patil,” MU statement said.

For difficulties arising during exam, students may call the helplines provided by their respective colleges or contact university’s students control room on 022-26532034. Students of MU’s Institute of Distance and Open Learning can call on 080-47191116, 9619486265, 9619536829 and 9619713348.

Indian Express on Monday had reported how students of IDOL faced challenges in getting queries solved with just one helpline in place, and little coordination between University and the service provider.

University on Monday also released two email ids for online support: info@idol.mu.ac.in and support.efh@littlemoreinnovation.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd