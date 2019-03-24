70 per cent of UIET’s biotech, mechanical grads unemployed after placement drives, data says

LESS THAN 30 per cent of students of Biotechnology and Mechanical Engineering departments of University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University, get placed during campus placement drives.

When it comes to getting jobs, these students fare very poorly in comparison to students of other departments like computer science engineering and IT. This was revealed after UIET, PU, shared the data with Chandigarh Newsline.

Started in 2002, UIET is the largest department of PU, offering six undergraduate and eight postgraduate programmes. Among the six UG programmes, computer science engineering (CSE) has 110 seats, IT has 110 seats, electronic and electrical engineering (EEE) has 120 seats, while the remaining three departments have 90 seats each. Students who wish to get admission in UIET are selected on the basis of their rankings in joint entrance examination.

The data received from UIET shows that in year 2017, 2018 and 2019, out of 144 students of Biotech department appearing in campus placement drives, only 27 students got placements. In mechanical engineering branch of UIET, out of 210 students appearing for placements, only 64 students were provided placements over three years.

More job for computer, IT grads

The placement percentage sees a sharp rise when we check the placement data of CSE and IT departments. The data shows that over past three years, among those who appeared in placement drives from CSE and IT departments, 71 per cent and 85 per cent students were placed respectively. Havenk Kumar, a student of biotechnology department, says, “It is the responsibility of the ‘Training and Placement Cell (TPC)’ to invite companies on campus for recruitment but the cell does not make enough effort.”

“They do not invite core companies, related to the concerned department, for placements and if students wish to sit in the placement drive of the other departments, they are not allowed if their percentage is low in their own subject,” he complained.

Akshita Gupta of biotech department says, “The number of students who get placed in campus placement drives is low in bachelor’s programme and almost nil in master’s programme. TPC must get more companies to visit the campus so that more students get an opportunity to get placed in companies.”

Package deal

The average salary package given to students is around Rs 5 lakh a year. However, in some cases, it also touches the Rs 20-lakh mark. The average package in 2017, 2018 and 2019 stood at 5 lakh, 4.6 lakh and 5.3 lakh a year respectively.

Yashpreet Singh, a final year student of mechanical engineering, says, “The number of companies who visit campus for placements is very less. I don’t think more than 4-5 companies related to our department visited the campus.”

Professor Sarabjit Singh, faculty in charge, Training and Placement Cell, UIET, blamed it on paucity of companies in certain fields. “In India, there are more software and IT companies and very few core companies for biotech. It becomes a challenge for us to provide placements to more students in such branches.”

When contacted, Dr Savita Gupta, director of UIET, also admitted that it was difficult to find jobs for students in some departments. “We are facing problems regarding the placement of students of biotechnology and mechanical engineering because there are fewer jobs related to these branches in the market.”

“We are looking forward to introducing some market-oriented elective subjects in these branches so that students get trained according to demand of the market,” she added.