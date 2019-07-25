7 times more foreign students in IIT-Delhi this year

To attract foreign students and faculty to its campus, IIT Delhi Wednesday organised a summit meeting on “Globalization of IIT Delhi: New Opportunities for Higher Studies in India”.

After being given the Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag, IIT has already admitted 70 students to various postgraduate and PhD courses this year, seven times the number it usually admits.

Three foreign faculty members have also been recruited from South Korea, China and Ireland in three different departments, said IIT-D Director V Ramgopal Rao.

Ambassadors and education and cultural attaché of various countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, Britain, Sweden, Argentina, Bangladesh, Uganda, Namibia, Brunei, Gambia and Lithuania, were present for the event.

While the officials expressed interest, they pointed out that there were many more Indian students in their country.

They expressed hopes for better ratio in the coming years.

“Cultural diversity is very important for any higher educational institution. This is one thing which is missing in leading Indian institutions. IIT Delhi has taken steps to address this issue,” said Rao.

We wish to produce students who develop a global outlook and become global players in their chosen field of work. Creativity also happens when unlike minds interact with each other. Our target is to have at least 10% foreign students in our PhD programmes and make them work on technology platforms that can serve global needs.”

For instance, Hilda Farkas, Counsellor-Science & Technology, from Hungary, said that while the Hungarian government offers 200 scholarships to Indian students every year, the Indian government offers only 35 for Hungarian students.

At the summit, IIT Delhi presented various opportunities to diplomats like the newly-launched International PhD Fellowship Programme (IPFP), which provides liberal financial assistance to the meritorious international students.

Lestyani Yuniarsih, Education and Culural Attache from Indonesia, pegged the total number of students from her country at 150 and said the situation was “disappointing”.