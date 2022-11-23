IIT-Delhi, IISc among 7 Indian universities in Global Employability University Ranking: Times Higher Education

A total of seven Indian institutes have featured in this year’s Global Employability University Ranking and Survey (GEURS) report, released by the Times Higher Education (THE) today. Three Indian institutions were included in the top 100 — IIT-Delhi has secured the 29th position in the ranking followed by IISc Bangalore and 58th rank, and IIT Bombay at 72nd rank.

Apart from these, the Indian Institute of Management, IIT-Kharagpur, Amity University and Bangalore University have also secured spots in the top 250 Global Employability University Ranking.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned the top rank in this year’s ranking — same as last year. MIT was followed by California Institute of Technology and Harvard University at the second and third rank. The top three ranks have been held by these three institutes in the same order for the second time in a row.

University of Cambridge and the Stanford University have also retained their position of fourth and fifth respectively. This year, the University of Oxford has risen from eighth to sixth. The University of Tokyo from Japan, however, has slipped from sixth to seventh this year.

National University of Singapore has risen from ninth to eight and the Princeton University has also jumped from tenth to ninth. However, the Yale University has seen a massive decline from its seventh rank in 2021 to 10th rank this year.

This year, there are a total of six universities are from the US, two from the UK, one from Japan and one from Singapore. However, 44 countries and regions are represented in the ranking including China, France, India, Spain, South Korea, Germany and Israel. Additionally, universities in mainland China are seeing a steady rise throughout the ranking due to strengths in graduate skills and work experience. Spain is the highest climber of the last two years in the Europe continent. However, Florida Institute of Technology is the highest climber this year, climbing 85 places to 76.

The survey found out that digital skills have become the most important factor to employers since the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, subject specialisation and work expertise closely follow graduate skills as important drivers of performance.