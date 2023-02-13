695 universities, 34,734 colleges yet to receive NAAC accreditation: Ministry data

Monday, Feb 13, 2023
In response to questions raised by BJP MPs, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar said that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) envisions all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to aim to attain the highest level of accreditation over the next 15 years.
In India, universities and colleges are accredited by NAAC, an inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The UGC said that to bring all educational institutions under the accreditation system, NAAC has reduced the fee structure for assessment and accreditation considerably. The metrics or questions in the manual for self-study report for affiliated or constituent colleges have also been considerably reduced.