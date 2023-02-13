695 universities, 34,734 colleges yet to receive NAAC accreditation: Ministry data

The assessment and accreditation fee has been reduced considerably (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ File)

As per the All India Survey on Higher Education Report 2020-21 published on January 31, there are 1,113 universities and 43,796 colleges across the country. A total of 695 universities and 34,734 colleges are yet to receive NAAC accreditation.

In response to questions raised by BJP MPs, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar said that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) envisions all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to aim to attain the highest level of accreditation over the next 15 years.