scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

695 universities, 34,734 colleges yet to receive NAAC accreditation: Ministry data

There are 1113 universities and 43,796 colleges across the country out of which only 418 universities and 9,062 colleges are accredited by NAAC.

NAAC accreditation to universities and collegesThe assessment and accreditation fee has been reduced considerably (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/ File)
Listen to this article
695 universities, 34,734 colleges yet to receive NAAC accreditation: Ministry data
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x
The Ministry of Education Monday informed Parliament that only 418 universities and 9,062 colleges across the country have received accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
As per the All India Survey on Higher Education Report 2020-21 published on January 31, there are 1,113 universities and 43,796 colleges across the country. A total of 695 universities and 34,734 colleges are yet to receive NAAC accreditation.
Also read |AISHE report shows that the pandemic threatens to undo gender parity gains in higher education

In response to questions raised by BJP MPs, Minister of State for Education, Dr Subhas Sarkar said that the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) envisions all higher educational institutions (HEIs) to aim to attain the highest level of accreditation over the next 15 years.

In India, universities and colleges are accredited by NAAC, an inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Also read |Gender gap in UG programmes widens, gains of last few years lost to pandemic: AISHE Report

The UGC said that to bring all educational institutions under the accreditation system, NAAC has reduced the fee structure for assessment and accreditation considerably. The metrics or questions in the manual for self-study report for affiliated or constituent colleges have also been considerably reduced.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
ExplainSpeaking | Why Indian consumer sentiment has remained mostly negat...
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Real returns turn positive, depositors move funds to fixed deposits
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...
Delhi Confidential: With Yeddiyurappa’s son, a strategic call for B...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-02-2023 at 19:36 IST
Next Story

151 new buses added to GSRTC fleet

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close