6790 schools in Andhra Pradesh do not have functional toilets

Even as the government of India launched Swachh Vidyalaya scheme in 2014 to construct separate toilets for girls and boys in every school, 6790 schools in Andhra Pradesh still have dysfunctional toilets, Parliament was informed on Monday. Of the total schools with non-functional toilets, majority (4746) are government-run schools.

This is despite the construction of 1,242 toilets in the last three years and 49,293 in Andhra Pradesh since the launch of the programme. This is the second highest number across the country. As per the government data, 201 schools were constructed in 2016-17, besides 784 in 2017-18 and 257 in 2018-19 in the state.

Further, the government has constructed/re-constructed 4,17,796 toilets in 2,61,400 government elementary and secondary schools across the country over the years. Of the total, most of these were in Bihar with 56,912, followed by Andhra Pradesh (49,293), Odisha (43,501), and West Bengal (42,054), according to the data shared in the Lok Sabha.

In Delhi, Chandigarh, Lakshadweep no toilets were created over the years under this initiative. Only two toilets were created in Puducherry-based schools under the scheme. Daman and Diu with 16 and Andaman and Nicobar islands with 71 toilets are also among the least benefited states/UTs.

Anantnag district administration in Jammu and Kashmir was awarded Swachh Vidyalaya award in 2016 for constructing separate toilets for boys and girls in 1,500 schools.

