67 lakh answer sheets, 1.75 lakh teachers – how CBSE released Class 12 results in record 28 days

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday declared the result for the class 12 board exams within a record time of 28 days. The exams were concluded on March 4. While this is a new record, the board aims to keep this as a standard practice.

Advertising

In order to achieve this feat, the board involved more teachers this year, as compared to previous years. CBSE chairperson Ankita Karwal said, “Over 1.75 lakh teachers were involved at different levels of the examination including invigilators, observers etc. This is a 40 per cent increase from last year.” She added that the board also increased the number of trained people to upload the data. Over 1 lakh evaluators were involved in the process this year. The HRD Minister also congratulated CBSE for declaring result in record time

Karwal further said that the CBSE adopted the Theory Evaluation Trend Analysis (TETRA) software system which facilitates real-time monitoring of the evaluation process. The TETRA software also allowed trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.

In Video| CBSE class 12 results: Officials’ take

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy said, “We have released the result in record time. This year we have enrolled more than 2 lakh teachers in the evaluation process at different stages. Special training was given to them as well. With more involvement of technology in the evaluation, examination and assessment process the aim is to finish the board exams evaluation and also declare results within the 30 days of completion of the exams each year.”

Advertising

In Pictures| CBSE class 12 result declared: All you need to know

The board claims to have checked over 67 lakh answer booklets this year. The maximum number of students who appeared for the exam in one day was 19 lakhs across 79,000 classes. Since the number of students has increased from 11,06,772 (11.06 lakh) last year to 12,05,484 (12.05 lakh) students this year, 500 more exam centres were involved.

The pass percentage of students has increased slightly this year ( by 0.39 per cent). The highest performing region was Trivandrum with 98.20 per cent followed by Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi secured the third spot with 91.87 per cent pass percentage. This year, girls have outperformed all with 88.70 per cent pass percentage followed by transgenders with 83.33 per cent while only 79.40 per cent boys cleared the exam.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora from Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar are the toppers this year, scoring 499 marks out of 500. In children with special needs category, Lavannya Balajrishnan from Gurugram secured the first position with 489 out of 500 marks.

A total of 94,299 students secured over 90 per cent marks and 17,693 secured over 95 per cent marks. As many as 99,207 candidates got compartment this year.