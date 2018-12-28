65 West Bengal schools to introduce English medium teaching

Around 65 state-run schools in West Bengal will introduce English medium teaching at primary and secondary levels from the next academic session, a senior government official said here Friday.

Advertising

Of the 65 schools, 44 in the primary section and 21 in the secondary section, the official said. Education minister Partha Chatterjee had said earlier this month, the state-run government schools will offer English based education from the next academic year starting March/April 2019, to benefit students.

While English medium education will start in 50-60 state-run schools initially in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal, the government will introduce English teaching in other state-run schools gradually, Chatterjee had said.