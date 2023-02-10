The West Bengal's Madhyamik board exams, which will be held from February 23 to March 4. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams

West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams

West Bengal Madhyamik board exams: The West Bengal’s Madhyamik board exams, which will be held from February 23 to March 4, are expected to draw 6,98,628 students, according to a senior official.

Ramanuj Ganguly, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said, “The number of candidates, however, has seen a sharp drop from 10,98,775 in the previous year.”

Asked about the reason behind the decline, he said due to the Covid pandemic in the past two years, many students backed out as the classes were held online and their preparations for the exam were inadequate.

Also read | TN Class 10th Exams: SC extends exemption to students from writing Tamil language paper

Ganguly said 2,867 exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance along with deployment of police personnel.