Friday, Feb 10, 2023
West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams

West Bengal Madhyamik board exams: The West Bengal Madhyamik board exams to be held from February 23 to March 4

West Bengal more than 6.9 lakh applicants to appear for madhyamik board examinationsThe West Bengal's Madhyamik board exams, which will be held from February 23 to March 4. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Partha Paul)
West Bengal board exams 2023: Over 6.9 lakh students to appear for madhyamik exams
West Bengal Madhyamik board exams: The West Bengal’s Madhyamik board exams, which will be held from February 23 to March 4, are expected to draw 6,98,628 students, according to a senior official.

Ramanuj Ganguly, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said, “The number of candidates, however, has seen a sharp drop from 10,98,775 in the previous year.”

Asked about the reason behind the decline, he said due to the Covid pandemic in the past two years, many students backed out as the classes were held online and their preparations for the exam were inadequate.

Ganguly said 2,867 exam centres will be under CCTV surveillance along with deployment of police personnel.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 11:26 IST
