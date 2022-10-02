6 important steps for achieving IGNOU degree: Expert suggests

— Dinesh Verma

In addition to giving you the freedom to learn at your own pace, distance education opens an ocean of opportunities for the ones looking at upskilling their career graph. When we talk about distance education platforms, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is one of the top-ranking distant learning universities in India and across the globe.

Candidates who register with the IGNOU are often bothered with the question of ‘what next?”, and are left perplexed as to how to move beyond the registration process to completion of the course. Here is a step-by-step of what you need to do once you register with IGNOU.

Selecting an appropriate course

To begin with, choose a subject which matches your aptitude and capabilities. Otherwise, it is likely to prove a burden leading to the wastage of your energy, time and resources. Once you complete the registration process, make sure that you receive an e-mail or message on your registered email and mobile number. In case you do not receive any such message, it means examination fees has not been processed successfully and you must visit your nearest IGNOU center and sort it out. Also, make sure you note down your registration and application numbers.

Induction meeting

At IGNOU, they begin their interaction with newly enrolled learners through an induction meeting organised at the study centre. Candidates should attend this as it is an occasion for you to know about the university, open and distance learning, your study centre, teachers and peers, available facilities, counseling session schedule, assignment submission details and more.

Course material

After the registration and admission formalities are over, every candidate will receive the course material. IGNOU makes all arrangements for delivering the study material to all the students through the post. However, for some reason, if you fail to receive the study material then visit the IGNOU office to collect the same in person.

Gearing up for semester exams

The varsity conducts term-end examinations twice a year — in June and December (do check exam dates according to your course). If you fail to appear in the first examination, you can always appear in the subsequent examination.

In order to appear in the examination, you must fill up the examination form within the prescribed dates. Before filling up the examination form, make sure that you are eligible to appear in a particular examination. You can appear in the TEE after completion of the minimum duration of the programme.

You can also seek guidance from your study center. Referring to IGNOU help books, available in the market, is always helpful alongside study material as it saves your time and effort. In addition, make sure to submit your assignments in time for being allowed to appear in the TEE.

Also remember that if you are unsatisfied with your score, then you can choose to appear in that paper again for improvement. However, it is important to note that the marks obtained in the second attempt will be considered final.

Last but most important thing, attend all the classes and keep updating your attendance in the study centre as it will impact your marks.

On-the-court application of knowledge:

Candidates who have compulsory field time in their courses — such as BCA, MCA, MBA, MA — should make sure not to miss out on the compulsory internships, project report and synopsis. If the candidate does not complete this, he/she will not be awarded their degree.

Additionally, one should remember that practical exams are an important aspect of achieving a degree at IGNOU. Those who fail the practical exam must compulsorily attend their practical classes at the regional center. This will also be helpful at the time of the exam. In these classes, you will get to know how to prepare for practical exams.

Registration for the next year

As per the university rules, all students, who are about to appear for the current year exam, are required to fill in the re-registration form for next year (every year). So, admission to next year is not automatic and it has to be ensured by filling out the re-registration form.

