6 IIMs in top 10 management colleges, IIM-Ahmedabad retains top position: NIRF Rankings 2022

July 15, 2022 5:15:31 pm
NIRF MBA Colleges Ranking List 2021: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has once again topped the B-school ranking in the latest National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 announced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IIM-Bangalore has clinched the second position, followed by IIM-Calcutta.
This year, the National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai and IIT-Madras are new entries to the top 10 list at eighth and ninth ranks respectively. IIT-Kharagpur which ranked in ninth place in 2021 is now in the 12th position while IIT-Bombay has slipped from 10th to the 11th place.
Top 10 management institutes in India
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Indore
Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Rank 9: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Madras
Six out of the top 10 positions have been bagged by IIMs while 2 ranks have been held by IITs. The top three ranks in the management category have remained unchanged with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta at first, second and third positions, respectively.
This year, IIT Madras has retained its number 1 position while IISc Bangalore is at number 2 in the overall category. Besides overall ranking, NIRF covers top colleges, best medical schools, top universities, best MBA institutes, and engineering college, law, pharmacy among others.
