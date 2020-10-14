6 Haryana universities agree to try flexi-exam system

At least six universities have agreed to adopt the new exam system. (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representational)

Haryana is aiming to experiment with the “flexi-examination system” in its state universities, and at least six state universities have given their consent to the state’s higher education council to try the new system.

Under this system, a student may appear in any subject at any point in time and for that examination may be conducted by offering a question or setting up question paper from question bank etc.

The six universities that came forward for initially trying this system as a pilot project in select subjects/departments/ courses and based on the learning to expand it further include Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani; Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind; Guru Jambeshwar Science and Technology University, Hisar; Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonipat, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal and JC Bose University of Science and Technology, Faridabad.

“There has been a transformation in the examination system from time to time. Now Covid-19 pandemic has created situations that necessitated innovations to be put on a fast track. The education sector has been adversely affected especially in view of social distancing that is required to be followed in letter and spirit. Disruptions in studies may continue for an uncertain period and methods have to be evolved by way of which students’ interest may not suffer,” a spokesman of Haryana State Higher Education Council said.

The council held consultation meetings with the Vice Chancellors of five state-aided universities of Haryana.

“Since the concept is student-centric, it has many advantages, ultimately the examining body would adopt this concept in the coming 4-5 years as there is a need to develop student-centric system thereby giving an opportunity to the students to clear their backlogs through this mode of examination. Of course, initially, the universities should be left free to decide the courses/subjects to be covered. To begin with, the universities may adopt this system for postgraduate courses. Since validation and testing of question bank is mandatory, teachers’ orientation would also be required and redundancy in syllabi also needs to be corrected. These measures will go a long way in increasing ranking and comfort level of the students,” Prof B K Kuthiala, chairman, Haryana State Higher Education Council said.

These deliberations and the consensus so emerged have also now been shared with the rest of the state-aided universities for discussing the issue with the faculty members and see if this too can be given a try by the rest of the universities.

