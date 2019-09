This year’s World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy will be held at the Shri Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall in Loni Kalbhor in the city on October 2. The three-day event is being organised by MIT World Peace University in Pune. At least 500 people, including philosophers, educationists, social workers and scientists, are expected to participate.

The theme of the programme this year is ‘role of science, religion and philosophy for world peace and well-being of mankind’.