At 59, Meghalaya man prepares for Class 10 exams 37 years after dropping out

Shadap, from Thadrang Umngem is the oldest among 9,767 dropouts registered as private candidates for the exam (AI Image)

Thirty-seven years after financial hardship forced him to leave school and take on family responsibilities, 59-year-old Sylvester Shadap is preparing to return to the examination hall in Meghalaya, hoping to finally complete the Class-10 education he left unfinished in 1989.

Shadap, from Thadrang Umngem village in Ri Bhoi district, is the oldest among 9,767 former school dropouts registered as private candidates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination under Meghalaya’s Second Chance Learning Programme. The December examination will give learners across the state another route to complete Class 10 without returning to a conventional full-time school.

The programme is a joint initiative of the Meghalaya government, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) and Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER). It has no upper age limit and has registered adolescents, young adults and older learners from all 12 districts.